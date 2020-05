MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Four men have been arrested for child sex crimes, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

In collaboration with the North Charleston Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, BCSO arrested William Lazo (18), Kendall Ford (33), Alejandro Escalante Lanza (18), and one 17 year old. Then men are all facing charges of second degree criminal sexual misconduct with a child.

BCSO says that they are “actively searching” for a fifth suspect.