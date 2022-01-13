Four Berkeley County schools going virtual amid COVID-19 surge

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District on Thursday announced that four schools will transition to virtual learning as the district grapples with staffing shortages brought on by the current COVID-19 surge.

Students at Cane Bay High, College Park Middle, Goose Creek Elementary, and Goose Creek High will transition to virtual learning on Friday, with an expected return date of January 24.

BCSD emphasized that the move “is due to staffing concerns and not student infection rate concerns.”

Superintendent Deon Jackson said in part:

“Staffing shortages have greatly necessitated this decision as school staffs continue to be impacted by COVID-19 isolations and quarantine protocol, and the substitute pool is limited when relied upon by 47 schools. We understand the burden this places on our students, staff and families as our shared goal is to provide quality instruction to our students in our buildings; however, we had to consider how the limited availability of staff impacts safety on campus and instruction.“

Athletic and extracurricular activities will continue during the virtual-learning period.

Schools will still provide breakfast and lunch to students daily. Meals can be picked up between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at respective schools.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.