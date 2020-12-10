Four fires reported at JW Aluminum since August; what is the cause?

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Four fires have been reported at JW Aluminum in Goose Creek over the past several months.

The latest happened Tuesday, another occurred last week, and two others burned back in August of this year.

JW Aluminum, which is located on Old Mount Holly Road, produces “flat rolled aluminum products used in a wide variety of commercial and consumer applications,” according to its website.

So, what is the cause of the fires that happen there? News 2 reached out to both the Goose Creek Fire Department and JW Aluminum and learned that two of the fires stemmed from issues with equipment that is now being fixed.

A spokeswoman for the aluminum supplier said fires are common in the industry given the use of molten metal and machinery that creates “high friction situations.”

The two other incidents “occurred during normal operations and were addressed safely with our standard procedures,” we were told.

JW Aluminum said procedures are in place to prevent and respond to fires when they occur, and that safety comes first.

We are told there have not been any injuries because of these fire incidents.