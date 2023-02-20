BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified four people on Monday who died in traffic-related crashes over the past three days.

The four deaths come just days after Coroner Hartwell raised concerns about a rise in traffic deaths across Berkeley County so far in 2023, which include 11 deadly accidents and one deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

“This weekend alone this office investigated three fatal traffic accidents and one vehicle vs pedestrian fatal incident,” he said.

James Thompson, 75, died while at a local hospital on Saturday evening after he was involved in a traffic crash just days prior on College Park Road in Summerville. Not even an hour later officials said 85-year-old Frank Rodney Griffith was struck and killed by a vehicle while on Betaw Road in Saint Stephen.

Coroner Hartwell said that 29-year-old Justice Brown died after being involved in a crash on Santee River Road early Sunday morning. Hartwell said Brown died at the scene.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Oneal Parker was killed early Monday morning after they were struck by a vehicle along North Highway 52.

“Please obey all traffic laws, please don’t operate any vehicles or machinery while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medication, and please don’t be distracted operators while operating any vehicle,” said Coroner Hartwell, pointing to those texting while driving or taking phone calls.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating each case.