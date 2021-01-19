Foxbank Plantation developer in favor of traffic light at dangerous intersection

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in the Foxbank Plantation subdivision in Moncks Corner are concerned about what they call a dangerous intersection in front of their community.

They feel many issues would be resolved with a traffic light or acceleration lane.

Developers of the subdivision reached out to News 2 after our story aired on Monday saying they have been working to get the South Carolina Department of Transportation to do something about the entrances to the neighborhood from Highway 52.

“Even the last latest traffic study that was done by us did not warrant a traffic light, even though we are of the opinion the traffic light, once the school went in and the fire station went in, that puts a different demand on the roads,” said developer Jeff Randolph.

Randolph says he also wants a traffic light at Highway 52 and Foxbank Boulevard. But SCDOT will not approve it until traffic volume is high enough.

He says having largely residential traffic makes it more difficult to get the department’s approval for that light.

“What warrants the traffic light is when you get more commercial because commercial traffic generates cars coming to the site,” he said.

Randolph says he is trying to get more traffic relief for residents, possibly as soon as sometime in the next 90 days or so when a new, third entrance to Foxbank Plantation opens on Cypress Gardens Road.

“There were some other issues – not of our doing or the highway department – we finally got that resolved and so with that third entrance being open to Cypress Gardens Road that’s going to help alleviate some of the traffic that’s going out Foxbank plantation Boulevard.”

SCDOT says they will likely conduct another traffic study at the intersection in the future.