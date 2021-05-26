Free curbside Narcan pickup event happening Wednesday in Berkeley County

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, health officials reported that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A free curbside pickup for Narcan will be happening in effort to curb opioid overdoses.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson stated, “Out community, and our nation, has seen a spike in opioid overdoses during the past year. Narcan is a proven, temporary antidote to opioid overdose. It buys precious time for medical treatment of an overdose. It is safe and easy to administer. We are teaming up with the Moncks Corner Police Department, WakeUp Carolina and the Kennedy Center, to offer this free curbside Narcan distribution event.”

Curbside distribution will take place Wednesday, May 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Market Pavilion of the Regional Recreation Complex located at 418 East Main St. in Moncks Corner.

The Narcan kits are free, courtesy of WakeUp Carolina and the Kennedy Center.

Those interested in securing a kit must complete the mandatory form in advance of the distribution event.

Once the form is submitted you will watch the training videos before attending the event.