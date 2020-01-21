Freedom Church offering free American Sign Language classes

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Freedom Church in Goose Creek is offering free American Sign Language classes for church members as well as the community.

The instructors of the group, Zoey Luciano and Kerston Salling, say that there are a number of deaf individuals in the Lowcountry. However, opportunities to learn ASL are almost non-existent.

Salling says that teaching this class also helps advocate for the deaf community. Since it’s start last year, the group has outgrown it’s classroom.

“We had about two people back in December,” he says, “it’s crazy to see how much interest it’s gotten since then.”

Both Salling and Luciano say that ASL is a language that anyone can learn; regardless of age. However, learning to sign can be a challenge for those that rely on vocal communication.

As a deaf person herself, Luciano knows how important it is for as many people as possible to learn sign language.

“So they can communicate with deaf people, when you’re lost, or if you’re interested in wanting to chat with a person- you can chat with them,” she signs.

The course is designed to get progressively harder over the next few years. Starting next week, there will be no voice used in the class. Also, every student is required to do work on their own time.

Luciano says that it’s amazing to see people so excited to learn. “Oh, I’m very excited, it’s inspiring. I’m very happy and motivated to teach,” she signs.

Classes will be every Monday night at 6:00 at Freedom Church.