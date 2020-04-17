Freedom Church to hold distribution event for tornado, coronavirus victims on Saturday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry church will hold a distribution event for victims of the recent tornado or coronavirus in Moncks Corner this weekend.

Many people in the Town of Moncks Corner were affected either by Monday’s tornadoes or by the coronavirus pandemic.

Freedom Church is partnering with Convoy of Hope and Elevation Outreach to host a mobile distribution event on Saturday, April 18 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. to support people in Moncks Corner and surrounding areas.

The goal is to provide food and essential supplies to people who were affected by the tornado, recently unemployed because of the coronavirus shutdown, or your kids don’t have access to meals from their school, or senior citizens who are at-risk of exposure to the virus.

Organizers say there will be 40,000 lbs. of food, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products distributed at the event.

You are asked to arrive during distribution hours, and you will receive a host of items.

“Safety precautions are of utmost importance for this event,” said organizers. “Each volunteer will be wearing gloves and will deliver food to the trunk of each car.”

Freedom Church is located at 1425 Cypress Gardens Rd. in Moncks Corner.