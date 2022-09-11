GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek community honored the anniversary of September 11 on Sunday with the Flag of Honor Across America Memorial.
Flags of Honor Across America is a nationwide event to remember 9/11 and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.
Goose Creek’s American Legion Post 166 was one of 75 sites that hosted the 9/11 Day Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. Post 166 was the only site in South Carolina selected to host the event.
Sunday afternoon a procession marched through Goose Creek to American Legion Post 166, where leaders held a ceremony to honor first responders.
The procession featured emergency vehicles, a motorcade, and a large American flag suspected between ladder trucks.
Local boy scouts, girl scouts, and choirs showed their support at the ceremony.
According to Central Berkeley Fire and EMS, the event received a Presidential Proclamation and will be documented by the Smithsonian.