GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek community honored the anniversary of September 11 on Sunday with the Flag of Honor Across America Memorial.

Flags of Honor Across America is a nationwide event to remember 9/11 and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Goose Creek’s American Legion Post 166 was one of 75 sites that hosted the 9/11 Day Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. Post 166 was the only site in South Carolina selected to host the event.

Sunday afternoon a procession marched through Goose Creek to American Legion Post 166, where leaders held a ceremony to honor first responders.

Photo: Central Berkeley Fire & EMS and 3 House Photo

The procession featured emergency vehicles, a motorcade, and a large American flag suspected between ladder trucks.

Local boy scouts, girl scouts, and choirs showed their support at the ceremony.

According to Central Berkeley Fire and EMS, the event received a Presidential Proclamation and will be documented by the Smithsonian.