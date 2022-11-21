GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek evacuated residents Monday evening as crews worked to repair a gas leak.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer said that crews responded around 5:45 p.m. after a third-party contractor working in the area struck a natural gas line.

Portions of Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way were temporarily closed as crews worked to address the situation.

Crews secured the line by around 6:30 p.m., and the roads reopened shortly after.

