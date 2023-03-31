GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Friday released additional details about a Wednesday incident at Westview Elementary School.

According to GCPD, Berkeley County 911 notified them about “a man with a gun at Westview Elementary School.” Officers placed the school on lockdown and conducted a search, but found “no signs of a man with a gun.”

Officers determined that the phone call was a prank call made by an eight-year-old boy. The boy said that he was dared to do it.

GCPD also said that on the 911 call, the boy didn’t mention Westview Elementary School, he said there was a man with a gun at a park, then said a boy has a gun.

The investigation is ongoing and GCPD said it takes these incidents very seriously.