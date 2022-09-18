GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park.

Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play is suspected.

The identity of the deceased has not been determined.

Law enforcement cleared the scene at 4:25 p.m. John McCants Veterans Park is back open.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.