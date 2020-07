GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday afternoon.

According to GCPD, officers arrived to a residence on the 100 block of Sora Lane shortly after 1:34 p.m. and found a 20-year-old male unresponsive on the front porch.

EMS confirmed that the victim was dead on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD.