GCPD: Man arrested for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Saturday arrested Wilfer Oscal on charges of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct after the victim’s roommate reported her missing.

According to GCPD, the complainant said that her roommate, the victim, was at a restaurant on June 3 when Oscal “came into the restaurant and forcibly removed the alleged victim, taking her to his vehicle in the parking lot.” The complainant had not heard from her roommate since.

Oscal is the ex-boyfriend of the victim, and witnesses said that they had a violent history.

While the complainant was at the police station, the victim called her and said that she was in their Cottageville home and Oscal was “in his van waiting down the street for her to come out of the house.”

The Cottageville Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the home. They arrested Oscal on traffic charges.

GCPD charged Oscal with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct, first degree.