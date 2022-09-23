GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Friday released additional information about a Thursday night shooting that left one teen dead and another person injured.

According to GCPD, two victims were shot at the Taco Bell off of Highway 52. After the shooting, the victims and one other person left in a vehicle.

The car was being driven by the 17-year-old victim, who ended up stopping the car on the Highway 52 median.

The other victim got out of the car and ran to the Hardees, but did not make it further.

The third person in the car was not injured and ran to the TitleMax parking lot. The uninjured person was supposed to speak to GCPD on Friday, but refused to cooperate.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.