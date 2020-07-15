GCPD: One arrested for Goose Creek shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of one individual in connection to a July 9 fatal shooting.

The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. on Sora Lane. Officers arrived to find one victim on the porch, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified Jaylin Malik Charles Smalls (21) as the suspect, and issued multiple warrants for his arrest.

Smalls turned himself in around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.