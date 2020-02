GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for missing and endangered person, Franklin Luciano Bobe (73).

Bobe was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday near Laurel Avenue. He was wearing a dark leather jacket and blue jeans when he was last seen.

He is 5’05 and 160 pounds.

GCPD says that Bobe has many medical conditions, including dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD at (843) 863-5200.