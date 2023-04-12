GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is searching for a missing man with a history of dementia and alcohol abuse issues.

According to GCPD, Fred Branton was last seen by his sister on April 10 around 9:00 a.m. She said that he often leaves without notifying her of his whereabouts.

Branton Via GCPD

Branton has several additional health concerns and requires medications, which he did not take with him when he left.

GCPD said that Branton was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket and shorts with gray shoes. He has “a profound limp” and a large scar on the front of his left leg.

Anyone with information about Branton’s whereabouts is asked to contact GCPD at (843) 863-5200.