GCPD seeks public’s help locating missing man

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is searching for Leonard Sparks, 79. He is believed to be missing and endangered.

GCPD says that Sparks has dementia and other medical issues that require medication.

Sparks is described as 5’7 in height, weighing 170 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and dark pants.

GCPD says that his credit card was last used on 12/24 at Food Lion (142 St. James Ave).

Sparks drives a white GMC Terrain, S.C. plate QVS884.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact GCPD at (843) 863-5200.