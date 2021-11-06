Get a $10 Amazon gift card for participating in Berkeley County Gov’t, American Red Cross blood drive Nov. 10

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County officials and the American Red Cross will partner together to host a blood drive on November 10th where participants can receive a $10 Amazon gift card and a chance to win a 10-day trip to Hawaii for two.

The blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at Berkeley County Water and Sanitation, located at 212 Oakley Plantation Drive in Moncks Corner.

In addition, donors will receive a $50 gift card that will increase to $75 if the County meets its goal of 20 donors.

An appointment can be made at redcrossblood.org (sponsor code “BerkeleyWater”)