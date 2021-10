BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County officials and the Blood Connection will partner together to host a blood drive on October 20th where participants can receive a $20 e-gift card

The blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The blood mobile will be parked at 223 North Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner.

Visit thebloodconnection.org to make an appointment.