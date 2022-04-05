GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek announced some cancellations on Tuesday ahead of expected severe weather.

All city recreation activities scheduled on or after 4:00 p.m. have been canceled for Tuesday.

“This includes fitness and gymnastics classes and athletic practices/games,” said city leaders.

Goose Creek’s recreation complex will close at 4:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the city also said Tuesday night’s Goose Creek Planning Commission meeting will be rescheduled for a later date. A new time will be announced soon.

The Berkeley County School District has canceled all afterschool activities, care programs, and athletics Tuesday.