Goose Creek announces first recipients in Kickstart the Creek program

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek announced on Tuesday the first two recipients and borrowers of their small business loan program known as ‘Kickstart the Creek.’

Turning Page Bookshop and Acute Heating and Cooling both say this loan means they can continue to stay afloat and grow their business despite trouble they faced amid the pandemic.

The program is made possible through the Charleston LDC, where those impacted by the pandemic in the Goose Creek city limits are eligible to apply.

For Acute Heating and Cooling – the husband and wife-run company – the revolving loans mean they can continue serving other families, as well as their own.

It’s extremely difficult at times to secure traditional funding through banks,” said Octavia Edwards, co-owner Acute Heating & Cooling. “Having this kick start program, Kickstart the Creek, provides the aid that we need; it has been very instrumental.”

There is still funding available for those who qualify. Loan amounts range from $2,500 to $25,000 and borrowers must be located within city limits.

An applicant must qualify with both the City and LDC through a typical loan examination process and be able to demonstrate (using financial records) COVID-19 related impacts to their business operations incurred beginning March 1, 2020, or later.

Small businesses in need of the help can access a secure online application by visiting the following link: https://www.cityofgoosecreek.com/economic-development-and-starting-business/kickstart-creek