Goose Creek announces ‘Kickstart the Creek’ small business loan program

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Small businesses in the City of Goose Creek that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for an all-new ‘Kickstart the Creek’ loan program.

Leaders say the ongoing pandemic has taken a toll on local businesses and the city wants to help through its new initiative.

Goose Creek is partnering with a community development financial institution, Charleston LDC, to offer working capital local services to small businesses that qualify.

“Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our City, and we’re here for them,” said City of Goose Creek Economic Development Director Matt Brady. “This initiative can get needed funds directly to those businesses.”

Loan amounts will range from $2,500 to $25,000, and borrowers must be located within city limits.

The applicant must qualify with both the City and LDC through a typical loan examination process and be able to demonstrate (using financial records) COVID-19 related impacts to their business operations incurred beginning March 1, 2020, or later.

Small businesses in need of the help can access a secure online application by visiting the following link: https://www.cityofgoosecreek.com/economic-development-and-starting-business/kickstart-creek