GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures taking a plunge in the final days of November, some people may be looking for a warm place to stay.

Goose Creek United Methodist Church on Redband Road opened their warming shelter Tuesday for the first night of the season and will be open again Wednesday night.

Jamie Woodberry was one of the individuals who sought shelter from Tuesday night’s freezing temperatures. “I’ve been sleeping in the car, more-or-less. But I got something worked up right now, it’s not permanent yet,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t have a place to go at all but, you know, it’s real nice to have those just in case for people who can’t get a place to go or just can’t keep warm,” he added.

Pastor Palmer Hudson said they would open the shelter whenever the temperature is right around freezing.

“Craig Sullivan, who is an individual in our church, who kind of spearheads this activity- he invites people to come in. We do have some rules and regulations, but we provide a safe, warm environment. We provide food meals, we try to make it as pleasant as possible,” he said.

The warming center will accept guests from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and can stay until the morning.

“We generally have lights out around 11 and then we get everybody up and have breakfast in the morning, and we try to get people out of here by around seven or so,” said Pastor Hudson.

Pastor Hudson explained why they open the shelter for those in need: “We are an extension of the church, of the hands and feet of Christ. And that’s why we’re here,” he said.

If you would like to seek shelter Wednesday night, Goose Creek UMC is located at 142 Redbank Road in Goose Creek. Doors will close and lock at 11:00 p.m. and guests must leave by 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

In addition to Goose Creek United Methodist Church, Seacoast Church over in Summerville has also opened as a warming center. You can find details about the Seacoast shelter by clicking here.