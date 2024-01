GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A warming center will open in Goose Creek on Thursday night for people and families looking for shelter from expected cold temperatures.

Goose Creek United Methodist Church will welcome guests between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and the shelter will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

Guests will receive a hot meal along with a cot and linens during their stay.