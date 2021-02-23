Goose Creek City Council to see presentation on the US 52 Corridor Study

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A presentation is expected Tuesday night for the US 52 Corridor Study.

The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments is making sure infrastructure is in place for transportation along that stretch of highway.

They are also creating a plan to help with growth in the area.

Leaders say the study is focusing on US 52 between the Highway 78 interchange in North Charleston to Moncks Corner.

The plan will be presented during a special Goose Creek City Council meeting on Tuesday.

