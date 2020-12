GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic swearing-in will take place Monday night in the City of Goose Creek.

For the first time, Goose Creek City Council will have majority female representation when new members are sworn into their roles Monday evening.

Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace will swear-in incumbent Gayla McSwain, newly elected Melissa Enos, and Hanna Cox at 6:00 p.m.