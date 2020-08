GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Clergy Association will host a prayer service as students prepare for the return to class amid the pandemic.

With the threat of COVID-19, the group is calling on the community to come together and pray for students, teachers, and others who could be affected by the virus.

Prayer for Schools and Community will take place on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 a.m. at the Goose Creek Municipal Center. Masks and social distancing are both encouraged.