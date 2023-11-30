GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek is working to beautify the Redbank Road area. And as part of the initiative, they could help some businesses replace signage.

Kendra Wise, who serves as Goose Creek Planning and Zoning Director, said the city has a sign incentive program that will go into effect at the beginning of next year. They hope the program will help efforts to improve what they call the Redbank Road Overlay District.

Wise said businesses could be reimbursed up to $10,000 to cover approximately 90% of a sign value, to improve sign standards throughout the city.

The program is available throughout the city; however, in the Redbank Road Overlay District in particular, the city wants to get rid of all the free-standing signs and replace them with signs on the actual buildings.

Businesses are not required to make any changes to their free-standing signs right now. But by 2033, the standalone signs will need to be removed in the Redbank Overlay District.

“If it’s a sign that’s up now, it does not have to come down immediately by any measure, but in order to qualify for the funding that is available through the city, that program incentive program runs next year in 2024,” said Wise.

For example, if a new sign costs $10,000 to install, the city would reimburse the business owner $9,000 of that cost next year. That reimbursement goes up to $10,000.

It’s all designed to improve the way the Redbank Road area looks, based on feedback from residents.

“Redbank District is, you know, the place to create. There’s a lot of revitalization and effort and time going into making those changes. We really want to give businesses the opportunity to take advantage of the funding that’s available through the city grants incentives programs, so that everyone can help contribute as we move forward,” Wise said.

Businesses interested in replacing their sign with the incentive package in 2024 are encouraged to contact the city. They said there is a finite amount of money the city will spend on the project.