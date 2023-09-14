GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Students attending Goose Creek Elementary School will be dismissed early Thursday due to a power outage at the school.

According to Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials, the outage was caused by a tree falling on a power line.

“Current estimates indicate that the school may be without power for up to four hours as crews work to make the necessary repairs,” officials said in a news release. “As it would be difficult to continue operations for a significant time without power and considering the heat we have been experiencing, Goose Creek Elementary will begin dismissal at 12:00 p.m.”

All after school programs have been canceled and students will be given lunch before the noon dismissal.

Families are encouraged to coordinate carpool or pick up their children by noon or as soon as possible. Students will be be released as soon as a parent or guardian arrives, officials said.

“This will allow for buses at Goose Creek Elementary to be utilized primarily by those who do not have any other transportation option,” officials said. “Please remember that a parent or guardian will need to be at the bus stop to meet students as this is not our typical dismissal time. If a parent or guardian is not at the bus stop, we will transport the student back to school and wait for a parent or guardian to pick up.”

The school is expected to resume normal operations Friday.