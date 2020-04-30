Goose Creek Fire Chief retires

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Steve Chapman with the City of Goose Creek Fire Department (GCFD) announced on Thursday that he is retiring.

GCFD made a video thanking him for his many years of service.

Chief Chapman has been with the department for 27 years, 22 of which have been spent serving as Fire Chief.

On his Facebook, Chief Chapman thanked GCFD and said:

“It has been my pleasure to command some of the best in the business and I walk out the door confident knowing that the department is in a great place and in the hands of well trained and aggressive Firefighters and Officers who are in the fire service for the right reasons.”