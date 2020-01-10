Goose Creek Fire Chief to retire in April

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire Chief Steve Chapman of the Goose Creek Fire Department will be retiring at the end of April 2020.

Chief Chapman began as a volunteer firefighter with the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department 40 years ago and has served as a first responder in the area ever since.

During his 26 years with the Goose Creek Fire Department- 19 of which he served as Fire Chief- he witnessed many changes within the organization. Namely, the 2018 unveiling of the “multi-use Headquarters Station considered the region’s finest.”

Chief Chapman said that he was “extremely grateful for the opportunity…to lead the Fire Department as Fire Chief, and to be associated with some of the best people I have ever met in my life.” He continued by saying he feels he is “leaving the department in a great place with a solid foundation for the future.”

Goose Creek City Administrator Jake Broom spoke highly of Chief Chapman, saying “he can retire knowing he built one of the best fire departments in the state.”