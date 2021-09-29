Goose Creek Fire Department hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic for pets

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Fire Department on Saturday will host a drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs and cats.
The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 907 Red Bank Road. All procedures will be provided by a local veterinarian.
The following vaccines will be available for dogs:
- 1 year core vaccinations – $26
- 3 year core vaccinations $39
- 1 year rabies – $10
- 3 year rabies – $23
- Distemper/Parvo – $11
- Kennel Cough – $12
- Lyme Disease – $20
- Leptospirosis – $6
The following vaccines will be available for cats:
- 1 year core (indoor) – $22
- 3 year core (indoor) – $35
- 1 year rabies – $10
- 3 year rabies – $24
- Feline distemper – $12
- Feline Leukemia – $12
- FIV – $20
Dogs can also get tested for heartworms and microchipped for $30 and $40 respectively.
Flea and heartworm prevention medication will be available for dogs and cats at a discounted rate. No credit or debit cards will be accepted. Payments MUST be made in cash or by local check with ID.