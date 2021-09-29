Goose Creek Fire Department hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic for pets

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: A veterinary technician prepares to vaccinate a dog named Cohiba at a drive-through pet vaccine clinic at Mission Viejo Animal Services Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic on June 23, 2020 in Mission Viejo, California. The vaccine clinic is usually conducted by walk-in but was held as a drive-through for safety reasons as the spread of the coronavirus continues. Some dogs were vaccinated inside their owner’s vehicles while other dogs and cats received their vaccines outside the car. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Fire Department on Saturday will host a drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs and cats.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 907 Red Bank Road. All procedures will be provided by a local veterinarian.

The following vaccines will be available for dogs:

1 year core vaccinations – $26

3 year core vaccinations $39

1 year rabies – $10

3 year rabies – $23

Distemper/Parvo – $11

Kennel Cough – $12

Lyme Disease – $20

Leptospirosis – $6

The following vaccines will be available for cats:

1 year core (indoor) – $22

3 year core (indoor) – $35

1 year rabies – $10

3 year rabies – $24

Feline distemper – $12

Feline Leukemia – $12

FIV – $20

Dogs can also get tested for heartworms and microchipped for $30 and $40 respectively.

Flea and heartworm prevention medication will be available for dogs and cats at a discounted rate. No credit or debit cards will be accepted. Payments MUST be made in cash or by local check with ID.