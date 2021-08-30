Goose Creek Fire Department offering take-home COVID-19 tests for residents

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Fire Department is making take-home COVID-19 tests available to citizens at no cost.

The tests are free, non-invasive, and they are being made available throughout Goose Creek.

“These are not a nasal swab test, they’re a saliva test,” said Battalion Chief Jared Harris with the Goose Creek Fire Department. “A lot of people aren’t getting tested because they don’t want to have the nasal swab done.”

That is why Goose Creek decided to try something different.

They’re working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to supply take-home tests at each of the city’s three fire stations and at the recreation center complex.

“We also have a link on our Facebook page where they can actually order the test, and it will be mailed to their house,” said Chief Harris.

The mailing service is only available to zip codes in Goose Creek or bordering Goose Creek.

“These are just as effective as any other PCR test is out there, so we have pretty high confidence in these tests.”

Using the test is a fairly simple process. “You’ll spit into this and put a cap on it, shake it up, put it in the bag, and mail it off. After that, you’ll log in and make an account and they will email you the results in 12 to 48 hours, Chief Harris explained the process.

The Goose Creek Fire Department is the first organization in the Lowcountry that is offering these tests for free.

DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now

“We wanted to do something for the community that is going to help them get tested, and if they are positive, they can stay home, and maybe we’ll start to see a decline in the numbers as more people get tested,” Harris said.

You can pick up one of these tests at a Goose Creek fire station or at the recreation center.