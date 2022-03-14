GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Looking for a way to celebrate Pi Day with neighbors and friends?

Head out to John McCants Veteran Park in Goose Creek for the ultimate Pi Day celebration, hosted by the Goose Creek Recreation Department.

The free event runs from 4 pm to 6 pm with pie-related events that the whole family is sure to enjoy.

Here is the order of events:

4:30 pm- Pie eating contest

5:00 pm – Musical chairs to win a pie

5:30 pm- Pie in the Face

In addition to the contests and games, pizza will be served.