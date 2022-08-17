GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday night?

Join the City of Goose Creek Recreation Department as they host a free, outdoor movie night on Aug. 20 at Carnes Crossroads.

Grab your lawn chairs and get ready to watch the 1993 classic, “The Sandlot.”

Food trucks will be on-site to satisfy your movie night snack needs beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The City of Goose Creek has also partnered with the Blood Connection for blood donations on-site from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The movie starts at dusk.