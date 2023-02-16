GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek is working on a plan to improve the Redbank Road area by adding additional branding to attract more artists and pedestrians.

“The city portion of Redbank Road is from 52 to around the Snake Road area,” said Alexis Kiser, Assistant to the City Administrator.

Goose Creek City Council decided to study ways to upgrade the area in its 2021 comprehensive plan.

“You know, its proximity to schools and churches in the area makes it a prime location for a walkable neighborhood scale, mixed-used corridor,” said Kiser.

The city will focus on making it more pedestrian friendly, and appeal to artists in the Lowcountry. One part of that was the graffiti park now in place.

“We really want it to be the place to create,” Kiser said. “We want it to be the home for artisans and the artisan community in the Lowcountry.”

There will be upgrades to pedestrian infrastructure and improved light poles installed. The city is also partnering with businesses to pay a portion of the costs to improve exterior facades and even the signage for their businesses.

“We’re starting a new banner system on Redbank Road that showcases local art using the color red,” Kiser explained.

The city’s mascot, “Broose the Goose,” this week wore his “I LOVE REDBANK” shirt to bring attention to what the city calls the Redbank Overlay District.

The next step in the process is to get those art banners installed. The city is expecting to do that in the months ahead.