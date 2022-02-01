Goose Creek Library hosting ‘Living History’ series

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCSL) is bringing history to life throughout the month of February through a series of presentations.

The ‘Living History’ series will bring a variety of speakers to the Goose Creek Library for discussions on people and events that have shaped Lowcountry life.





Via BCLS

The series will kickoff on February 5 with We’re Still Here: The History and Culture of the Wassamasaw Tribe. Local members of the indigenous tribe will give a presentation on their history, bloodlines, and community. Cultural preservationist Tammy Leach will also give a demonstration on traditional activities, such as applique beading. The event goes from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On February 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., historian and former Goose Creek Mayor Michael J. Heitzler will give a presentation titled The Grim Years, which will explore some of the most infamous Goose Creek residents throughout history. Heitzler will discuss the Goose Creek’s connection to the likes of the legendary pirate, Blackbeard. Early registration is required.

The final installment in the series will be Our History: Black Stories from Goose Creek. Local children’s book author, Madelyn Spann, will visit on February 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to share stories about her childhood in Goose Creek.