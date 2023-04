BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System is inviting members to schedule personal genealogy sessions at the Goose Creek Library.

Members can book one-on-one sessions with genealogy experts to learn about family history. The sessions will be held each Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Registration is required. Members should fill out the attached Six Generation Chart prior to the session.

Click here to register.