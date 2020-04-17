Goose Creek man, 62, arrested for possessing child pornography

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 62-year-old Goose Creek man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

David Rivera, 62, was arrested this week on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Rivera.

The said he was in possession of multiple files of child pornography.

Rivera was arrested on April 13th and is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest.