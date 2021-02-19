Goose Creek man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old Goose Creek man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Nichols Ryan Steward who they say possessed child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce investigators worked with the Goose Creek Police Department to make the arrest on Wednesday.

Steward is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.