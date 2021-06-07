Goose Creek man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General on Monday announced the arrest of Kevin Bak (32) on child sexual abuse material charges.

Bak was arrested on June 1 by the Goose Creek Police Department after investigators received a CyberTipline report. They discovered that Bak was in possession of “multiple files of child sexual abuse material.”

He is facing three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!