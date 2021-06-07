Goose Creek man arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General on Monday announced the arrest of Kevin Bak (32) on child sexual abuse material charges.

Bak was arrested on June 1 by the Goose Creek Police Department after investigators received a CyberTipline report. They discovered that Bak was in possession of “multiple files of child sexual abuse material.”

He is facing three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 30 years in prison.