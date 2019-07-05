Goose Creek man arrested on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 3, detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County’s Drug Enforcement Unit and U.S. Marshals Task Force located and arrested a Lowcountry man.

31-year-old Rakim Jerry Hamer. Hamer, of Goose Creek, was being sought on active arrest warrants from Berkeley County for the charges of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder, according to the authorities.

On June 30, Hamer met up with the victim and it is alleged that while Hamer was with the victim, a verbal altercation began with Hamer and others. Officials stated that this verbal altercation led to a physical altercation that led to the victim being beaten, robbed and shot.

Authorities located the victim wounded in the roadway. Once Hamer was placed into custody, a search warrant was conducted on his residence.

The search yielded a large amount of ammunition, two handguns, two assault rifles, an amount of various prescription medication, approximately 53 THC Vials and approximately 12 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities added that Hamer was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where he was booked on his active warrants and hold pending additional charges.

Hamer has been booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center four times since 2016. Those charges include Probation Violation, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Cocaine Base.