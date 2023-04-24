GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Goose Creek man is facing charges after he was allegedly found in possession of child sexual abuse material, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

Jonas Firmino Eugeni Da Silva was arrested on April 19 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the AG’s Office, authorities opened an investigation into Da Silva after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.