Goose Creek man arrested on multiple charges of child exploitation

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Attorney General (AG) Alan Wilson announced on Friday that a Goose Creek man is facing 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Richard Hoffman (24) was arrested on April 1 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators discovered multiple files of child pornography in Hoffman’s possession.

Hoffman faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts.