Goose Creek man charged with distributing child pornography

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Goose Creek man on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators worked with the Goose Creek Police Department to arrest Michael Oronde Williams after they say he distributed multiple files of child pornography.

Williams was arrested on September 25th and is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Williams was previously convicted on related charges in 2017.

He was denied bond on the sexual exploitation of a minor but granted a $50,000 bond for violating probation.