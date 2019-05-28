Goose Creek man charged with possessing child pornography

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man has been arrested on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office on Tuesday announced the arrest of 72-year-old Bruce Drury after investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a CyberTipline report which said Drury possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Drury, who was arrested on May 20, is charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.