GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 39-year-old Goose Creek man has been indicted for impersonating a federal law enforcement officer among other charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina on Friday said a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Jeremy Allen Hughes for possessing a weapon after a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction and impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

According to an indictment, Hughes falsely claimed that he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive while wearing tactical clothing and carrying both a pistol and a shotgun in November of last year.

Hughes was arrested in December 2021, during which he had multiple firearms and ammunition in his possession. Several additional firearms and ammunition were found during a search of his residence, according to the indictment.

Documents so Hughes is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to a previous domestic violence conviction.

He faces a maximum penalty of thirteen years in prison if convicted. He is currently detained.

The case was investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Chris Lietzow is prosecuting the case.

United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.