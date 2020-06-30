Goose Creek Mayor discusses face mask requirement after measure failed to pass last week

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Mandatory mask ordinances are being passed by numerous government bodies across the state. But not all Lowcountry municipalities have decided to make face masks a requirement.

Goose Creek City Council decided not to pass an ordinance last week, but they did pass a resolution.

“You know, some members of council felt like the enforcement of such an ordinance was very, very difficult; to put that responsibility on our police department was just really too taxing for them,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib.

Without being able to fully enforce a mask mandate, Mayor Habib said city council unanimously passed a resolution that specifically asks residents to follow CDC guidelines, social distancing and wearing a mask where needed.

“All of the members of council are fully in agreement that wearing masks is better than not. We would really like all citizens to wear masks when they go into the stores, when they can’t have social distancing,” said Mayor Habib.

The city also purchased thousands of masks to give to businesses in the city so they can make sure people who need them can have a mask.

Hanahan also passed a similar mask resolution asking people to wear them.

Berkeley and Dorchester County councils have not passed anything official, and do not plan on that at this time.

“Masks will help slow the spread of the virus. There’s no one arguing that and we would really like people to wear them.”